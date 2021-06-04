India has administered 223 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 223 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, June 3. The country also went ahead to book in advance 300 million doses of a vaccine still under development in a ₹1,500 crore deal with Hyderabad-based Biological-E. The firm’s vaccine candidate is in Phase III of clinical trials.

Elsewhere, Serum Institute of India sought approval to manufacture Russian-made Sputnik V.

By 7pm on Thursday, the number of doses administered was 223,727,632.

In the newly added category of 18-45 year age group, 1,420,288 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on the day while 27,203 received their second dose during the day.

Cumulatively, 24,054,868 persons in the 18-45 age group across 36 states/UTs have received their first dose and 86,568 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 1 million beneficiaries each of the age group 18-45 years.

On Friday morning, the data from the Union ministry of health showed the country recording 132,364 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide infection tally to 28,574,350. Also, in the same period, 2713 people succumbed to Covid-19, taking the related death toll to 340,702, the data showed.