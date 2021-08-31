India has administered about 640 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered about 640 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, August 30. With schools reopening in many states and the government having already approved the first vaccine for those above 12, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is likely to discuss vaccination of children at its meeting this week.

Meanwhile, by 8pm on Monday, 639,901,822 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,337,042 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,855,587 got their first dose while 1,481,455 got their second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,861,405 were given the first dose while 679,966 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 247,136,975 people have been given the first do while 27,224,648 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,357,664 have been given the first dose while 8,369,624 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,320,807 have got their first dose and 13,136,776 have got their second dose too.

With 30,941 new cases, India’s total tally on Tuesday rose to 32,768,880, while the active cases declined to 370,640, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 438,560 with 350 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8am.