India has administered at least 415 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Tuesday, 415,225,632 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,179,469 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Beneficiaries wait in a queue for their Covid-19 vaccine dose at a centre in Guwahati earlier this month. (File photo)

India had administered at least 415 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, July 20, even as the latest serological survey said that about two out of three Indians may have some protection from Covid-19.

The study covered 28,975 people who were tested for antibodies for Sars-CoV-2. In all, 67.6% of the participants tested positive as a result of either an infection or because they took a vaccine.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 415,225,632 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,179,469 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,503,713 were given the first dose while 136,257 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 129,252,381 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 5,211,066 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

India on Wednesday recorded 42,015 fresh Covid cases, taking the cumulative tally past 31,216,337, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The country also recorded 3,998 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. A total of 418,480 people have succumbed to the infectious disease from the start of the pandemic, as per the government.

