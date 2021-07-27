Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / India has administered at least 440 million Covid vaccine doses till now
India has administered at least 440 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Monday, 441,057,103 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,748,692 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Porters wait in a queue for Covid-19 vaccine dose during a camp at Sealdah station in Kolkata on July 22. (PTI)

India had administered at least 440 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, July 26. As per the CoWIN app, close to 10% of India’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 441,057,103 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,748,692 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,720,900 were given the first dose while 349,496 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 141,955,995 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 6,572,678 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

On Tuesday, India logged less than 30,000 new cases for the first time since March 16 with 29,689 fresh infections being registered in the last 24 hours. This took the country active case tally to 398,100 which is 1.27% of the total cases. The fall in active caseload below 400,000 is also after 124 days, according to the latest updates from the Union Health Ministry’s Covid bulletin. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.73%.

