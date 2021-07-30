Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

India has administered at least 455 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Thursday, 455,502,438 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as (4,652,914 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:39 PM IST
A beneficiary gets inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Byculla, Mumbai on July 28. (HT file photo)

India had administered at least 455 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, July 29. Delhi high court cautioned the city's drug control department against prosecuting only certain people who distributed oxygen cylinders during the second wave. The court slammed the department for initiating action against AAP MLA Praveen Kumar.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 455,502,438 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as (4,652,914 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,283,018 were given the first dose while 434,990 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 146,622,393 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 7,651,261 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Study on Sputnik-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail shows no serious adverse effect

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

India reported 44,230 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.44%, said the ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

With these new cases, the active tally has climbed to 405,155 and constitutes 1.28% of total cases. The country’s cumulative Covid tally has reached 31,572,344.

