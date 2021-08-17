Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered at least 550 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered at least 550 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7pm on Monday, 551,489,821 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,585,834 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,318,152 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,267,682 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Beneficiaries taking the second dose of Covid vaccine at a government school in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (File photo)

India had administered at least 550 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, August 16. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Assam today to review the Covid situation in north-eastern states.

He will also review construction works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari. Earlier, on Monday, Mandaviya visited Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation and assured the complete help from the Centre.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Monday, 551,489,821 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,585,834 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,318,152 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,267,682 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

In the 18-45 age group, 3,144,650 were given the first dose while 522,629 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 200,068,334 persons in this age group across the country have received their first dose and 15,935,853 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the 18-45 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

