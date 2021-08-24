Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered at least 588 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered at least 588 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 8pm on Monday, 588,221,623 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,610,116 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,962,091 got their first dose while 1,648,025 got their second dose
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Beneficiaries get inoculated against Covid-19 at NMMC's drive-in vaccination centre at Inorbit Mall basement parking in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Monday, August 23. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT photo)

India had administered at least 588 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, August 23. With ZydusCadila’s vaccine, ZyCoV-D getting emergency use approval last week for children aged above 12, the Centre said on Monday that kids with comorbidities will be vaccinated first

Meanwhile, by 8pm on Monday, 588,221,623 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,610,116 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,962,091 got their first dose while 1,648,025 got their second dose.

Also Read | New Zealand witnesses highest jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2020

In the 18-45 age group, 219,881,683 have been given the first dose while 20,268,984 doses were given as the second dose.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,353,668 have been given the first dose while 8,231,444 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,306,660 have got their first dose and 12,635,749 have got their second dose too.

RELATED STORIES

On Tuesday, India added 25,467 new Covid cases, while the active cases declined to 319,551, comprising 0.98% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total tally of Covid cases has risen to 32,474,773. The death toll has climbed to 435,110 with 354 fresh fatalities to the virus, according to the data updated at 8am on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Taliban with us to free Kashmir from India’: Pak govt leader on TV news debate

Delhi HC asks bank to ensure 1.8 crore balance in Afghan embassy’s account

News updates from HT: 'Privatization for creating monopolies' says Rahul Gandhi

In call with Putin, PM Modi emphasises need for peace, stability in Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP