India has administered at least 660 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 660 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, September 1. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke to the health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to review the situation there. Due to the rising cases in Kerala, he also discussed with them Covid management in areas bordering Kerala amid a spike in cases in the state.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Tuesday, 661,738,647 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,942,335 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,857,946 were given as the first dose while 2,084,389 got their second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 3,594,907 were given the first dose while 1,039,972 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 258,965,198 people have been given the first dose while 29,799,597 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,359,284 have been given the first dose while 8,412,633 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,325,480 have got their first dose and 13,312,134 have got their second dose too.

India’s Covid tally maintained an upward trajectory for the second consecutive day on Thursday as it reported 47,092 cases in the last 24 hours, the data updated on the Union health ministry’s website at 8am showed. The number was 12 per cent higher than that of Wednesday when it logged 41,965 cases, as per the health ministry data.