Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered at least 680 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered at least 680 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By 7am on Sunday, 684,669,521 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 7,161,760 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:19 PM IST
A health worker administers a dose of Covid vaccine to a woman during a special vaccination drive at Mamgund Gonipora village in Budgam district. (File photo)

India had administered at least 680 million Covid vaccine doses by Sunday, September 5. By the day, the Centre has provided 668,980,635 vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories. Another 15,696,450 doses are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, by 7am on Sunday, 684,669,521 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 7,161,760 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 270,412,926 people have been given the first dose while 33,697,606 have got their second shot as well.

Also Read | Schools reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Karnataka

Among the healthcare workers, 10,360,742 have been given the first dose while 8,473,611 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,329,504 have got their first dose and 13,542,999 have got their second dose too.

India reported 38,948 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 33,027,621, said the ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Of the 38,948 new cases, Kerala alone has reported 26,701 cases in the last 24 hours. The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 71 consecutive days now.

The country also recorded 219 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus - the lowest 24-hour count in 167 days (or over five months). With the addition of latest death toll, the overall fatality count rose to 440,752, according to Union health ministry data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Testing our patience: SC slams Centre over passing of Tribunals Reforms Act

‘Himachal emerged as champion’: PM lauds state for 100% 1st dose vaccination

Karnataka municipal polls 2021: Counting of votes underway

Kerala Nipah outbreak: Efforts on to trace source of infection
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP