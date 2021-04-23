India has administered over 135 million vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 135 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday evening even as the country registered a new single-day record, forcing the Supreme Court to call it a “national emergency”.

In all, 135,346,729 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now, Thursday. This includes 9,241,384 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,903,368 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 11,727,708 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,073,622 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 45,510,426 people have got their first dose and another 1,891,160 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 48,501,906 people have been administered their first dose while 6,497,155 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 3,016,085 vaccine doses were given on Thursday till 8pm, as per the provisional report. Of this, 1,435,858 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 685,184 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

On Friday, India reported over 300,000 cases again, clocking 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India’s trend of registering the world’s highest daily tally continues, pushing the country’s total infection count to 16,263,695 cases.