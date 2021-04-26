India has administered over 140mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 140 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Sunday morning, even as the country’s daily Covid tally stayed above 300,000 on Monday as well.

In all, 140,916,417 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Sunday, 7am. This includes 9,290,528 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,995,634 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 11,950,251 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,290,491 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 47,683,792 people have got their first dose and another 2,330,238 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 49,655,753 people have been administered their first dose while 7,719,730 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,536,612 vaccine doses were given on Saturday, April 24. Of this, 1,643,864 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 892,748 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Also Read | Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in Covid-19 crisis

India witnessed the world’s highest single-day spike with 314,835 new cases and 2,104 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the country recorded more than 350,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours for the first time on Monday. As many as 352,991 cases took the infection tally in India to 17,313,163, the Union health ministry dashboard showed.

Also, 2812 more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period, taking the related death toll to 195,123. The toll, which is India’s highest single-day count, makes it yet another day when more than 2,000 people lost their lives.