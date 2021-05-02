India has administered over 156mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 156 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Saturday. On Day 1 of phase 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, which includes the 18-44 year age group as well now, over 84,000 beneficiaries in this age group were vaccinated.

In all, 156,637,825 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Saturday, 8pm. This includes 9,428,060 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,264,919 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 12,639,303 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,877,807 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group 53,280,782 people have got their first dose and another 4,008,078 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 52,613,700 people have been administered their first dose while 11,440,577 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 1,648,192 vaccine doses were given on Sunday alone. Of this, 989,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 658,492 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, the newly added category of 18-44 year age group saw 84,599 people vaccinated on Saturday alone.

