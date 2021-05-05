India has administered over 160mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 160 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday. By the end of day 3 of phase 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, 662,619 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group had been vaccinated.

In all, as many as 130,003,225 doses have been given as the first dose and 30,414,880 vaccine doses have been administered as the second dose, adding up to 160,418,105 by Tuesday, 8pm.

This includes 9,461,633 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,320,945 who have got their second dose as well. As many 13,559,294 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,321,052 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 53,376,589 people have got their first dose and another 4,399,995 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 52,943,090 people have been administered their first dose while 12,372,888 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 1,648,192 vaccine doses were given by Sunday morning. Of this, 989,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 658,492 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

During the day, 1,149,009 vaccine doses were given till 8pm. Of these, 615,220 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 533,789 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.