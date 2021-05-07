India has administered over 168mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 168 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, May 7. The Centre has promised to provide more than a million vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories within the next three days.

In an official release, the ministry of health said they would be providing a total of 1,025,000 vaccine doses to the states and union territories within the next three days.

Meanwhile, by Thursday 8pm, 164,876,248 vaccine doses had been given in India. In the 18-44 year category, 262,932 beneficiaries received their first dose and cumulatively, 1,164,076 beneficiaries in this category got their shot across 12 states/UT.

The over 164 million number includes 9,500,564 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,391,562 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 13,758,487 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,536,320 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 54,289,107 people have got their first dose and another 5,344,986 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 53,318,278 people have been administered their first dose while 13,572,868 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,298,530 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,024,548 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,273,982 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.