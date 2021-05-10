Home / India News / India has administered over 170mn Covid vaccine doses till now
India has administered over 170mn Covid vaccine doses till now

This includes 9,546,871 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,471,090 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 13,971,341 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,754,283 have got their second dose too
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:03 AM IST
People registering for Covid-19 vaccination at Sector 51 Urban Primary Helth Centre, Tigra, in Gurugram. (Vipin Kumar /HT file)

India had administered over 170 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Sunday, May 9. While positivity rate in Delhi continued to drop, stricter curbs were imposed in the national Capital for a week, including complete suspension of Metro services and ban on wedding ceremonies in public.

Meanwhile, by Sunday 8pm, 170,153,432 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,546,871 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,471,090 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 13,971,341 front-line workers have had their first dose while 7,754,283 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 55,174,561 people have got their first dose and another 6,555,714 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 53,672,259 people have been administered their first dose while 14,977,918 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 243,958 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Sunday and cumulatively, 2,029,395 of this age group have been vaccinated across 30 states and Union Territories.

As many as 671,646 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 397,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 274,415 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the chief ministers of Karnataka, Bihar, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on the situation in their respective states.

