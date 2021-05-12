India has administered over 175mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 175 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, May 11, even as data showed that the trajectory of the second wave was receding in six regions and three regions were exhibiting early signs of a plateau.

By Tuesday 8pm, 175,171,482 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,581,872 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,538,656 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,145,083 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,950,430 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 55,870,091 people have got their first dose and another 7,817,926 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 53,954,858 people have been administered their first dose while 16,273,279 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 474,629 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively, 3,039,287 of this age group have been vaccinated across 30 states and Union Territories.

As many as 2,385,092 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,065,634 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,319,458 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

On Wednesday, India reported 348,421 fresh infections and 4,205 deaths due to the virus, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. With this, the country’s cumulative infections went up to 23,340,938 and the toll was pushed to 254,197.

Meanwhile, state governments across India will altogether be given 20 million doses to inoculate their 18-44 age group population from the roughly 85 million vaccines doses expected to be produced this month, according to a formula shared by the Union government with the Supreme Court, in which the Centre said it has fixed quotas even for doses that states need to directly procure from vaccine makers.

The Union government has said that these 20 million doses will be sent to states based on how many people they have in the 18-44 age group in order to ensure doses are distributed in an equitable manner, but some states have complained that their allocation is inadequate.

“It is submitted that though the states are procuring vaccines from the manufacturers, the central government has, in consultation with the vaccine manufacturers, determined the pro-rata population of each state in the age group of 18-44 (years) and each state will procure only that quantity so that there is no disparity in availability of vaccines between the states inter-se, either based upon difference in their bargaining power or otherwise,” said the Centre’s response to the Supreme Court filed over the weekend.