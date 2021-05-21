India has administered over 190mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 190million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, May 20, even as the country faces black fungus epidemic with at least 7,250 people confirmed to have mucormycosis in India though its spread may be wider.

Meanwhile, by Thursday 8pm, 191,810,604 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,723,296 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,680,206 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,784,918 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,284,445 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 59,812,707 people have got their first dose and another 9,575,946 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 56,236,899 people have been administered their first dose while 18,128,133 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 736,514 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively, 8,584,054 of this age group have been vaccinated across 36 states and Union Territories.

As many as 1,456,088 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,273,785 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 182,303 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.