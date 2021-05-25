India has administered over 198mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 198 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, May 24, even as the Centre allowed states to open on-site registration, appointment, and administration of doses for adults below the age of 45. It is being enabled in government vaccination centres, to begin with.

By Monday 8pm, 198,443,550 vaccine doses had been given in India of which 1,252,320 beneficiaries of the age group 18-45 years received their first dose during the day. Cumulatively, 11,881,337 people in this age group got their vaccine doses across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered vaccine to over a million each beneficiaries of the age group.

Also Read | India’s Covid-19 tally nears 27 million with 196,427 fresh cases, 3,511 deaths

Bihar has given 1,386,811 vaccine doses to beneficiaries in 18-45 age group while Delhi has vaccinated 933,152 people in that age group. Meanwhile, Delhi has reported that vaccine firms have refused to deal with state governments. US pharmaceutical giants Moderna, and Pfizer have told the Delhi government that they will deal only with the Centre, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Later, Pfizer issued a statement confirming it plans to supply vaccine only to the Union government.

On Monday, India reported 194,514 fresh Covid cases of which Maharashtra logged 22,122 cases while Delhi recorded 1,550. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded 25,311, and 34,867 fresh cases respectively. Meanwhile, Roche India announced the launch of its antibody cocktail to treat Covid patients, the cost of per patient dose working out to be ₹59,750. The first batch of Casirivimab and Imdevimab is available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June.