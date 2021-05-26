India has administered over 200mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday by administering over 200million coronavirus vaccine doses since the nationwide campaign began in January. In what could boost the drive further, US pharma giant Moderna was expected to launch its single-dose vaccine in India by 2022 even as Pfizer was ready to offer 50 million shots this year itself.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday 8pm, 200,494,991 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,794,835 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,728,443 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 15,162,077 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,377,270 have got their second dose too.





In the 45-59-year age group, 62,047,952 people have got their first dose and another 10,024,157 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 57,119,900 people have been administered their first dose while 18,365,811 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-45 year age group, 942,796 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively, 12,874,546 of this age group have been vaccinated across 37 states and Union Territories.

As many as 1,877,419 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,690,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 186,728 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.