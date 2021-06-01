India has administered over 215mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 215 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, May 31, even as the Supreme Court asked the Centre to “smell the coffee” and modify its policy that requires states to pay more for Covid-19 vaccines. It also asked the Centre to ensure that the marginalised and rural population are not left out of the vaccination drive due to India’s digital divide.

Meanwhile, by Monday 7pm, 215,818,547 vaccine doses had been given in India. During the day, 1,223,596 beneficiaries of the 18-45 age group received their first dose and 13,402 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose. Cumulatively, 20,210,889 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and 23,491 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In this age group, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered vaccine to over a million beneficiaries each.

India reported 127,510 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as displayed by the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am on Tuesday. The death toll, too, was pushed to 331,895 with 2,795 new fatalities in this duration. The country’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally stands at 28,175,044. The overall number of fresh cases continues to drop, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the single-day rise for nearly three weeks now.