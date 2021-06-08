India has administered over 235 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 235 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, June 7. In his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi also announced that all those eligible for vaccination will be getting it for free and that the Centre would be procuring them for the states. The new vaccine policy will be launched on June 21, said the PM.

The day also recorded a drop in the number of daily cases, logging 85,801 cases. The number dropped below 100,000 for the first time in 64 days.

By 7pm on Monday, the number of doses administered was 235,939,165.

In the 18-45 year age group, 1,607,531 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on the day while 68,661 received their second dose during the day.

Cumulatively, 30,245,100 persons in the 18-45 age group across the country have received their first dose and 237,107 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 1 million beneficiaries each of the age group 18-45 years.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday allowed the gap between two doses of Covishield to be reduced from 84 days to 28 days for those who need to travel abroad.