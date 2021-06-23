Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India has administered over 294mn Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

India has administered over 294mn Covid vaccine doses till now

On Wednesday morning, India witnessed a rise in its daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 50,848 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

India has administered over 294 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, June 22. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech submitted the Phase 3 trial data of Covaxin to the expert panel. It also said it will produce 25 million shots a month till August.

Elsewhere, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released a white paper on Covid and warned of a third wave.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday 7pm, 294,042,822 vaccine doses had been given in India. In the 18-45 category, 3,281,562 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 71,655 doses were given as second dose. In all, 65,538,687 persons across the country have received their first dose and 1,424,612 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Also Watch | ‘Limping’ vs ‘dragging’: Day after record vaccinations, Congress-BJP fight

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than a million beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group.

On Wednesday morning, India witnessed a rise in its daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 50,848 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) at 8am showed.

With this, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has crossed 30 million-mark, reaching 30,028,709, including a related death toll of 390,660, of which 1,358 fatalities took place in the 24-hour period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘Auto correct’ gets new meaning in this video, Anand Mahindra finds it hilarious

Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable pics with Zaheer Khan. Netizens react

Ananya Birla posts pics of family wearing matching fluorescent shorts

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP