India has administered over 307 million Covid vaccine doses till now

In the 18-45 category, 3,544,209 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 67,627 doses were given as second dose on the day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:26 AM IST
A beneficiary gets Covid vaccine shot at government dispensary in Mohali, Punjab. (File photo)

India had administered over 307 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, June 24. Delhi administered 157,060 doses till 11pm, the highest in a single day for the city which added 288 new centres and removed age criteria for adults to take the shots.

Meanwhile, by Thursday 7pm, 307,246,600 vaccine doses had been given in India. In the 18-45 category, 3,544,209 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 67,627 doses were given as second dose on the day. In all, 74,345,835 persons across the country have received their first dose and 1,570,839 have received their second dose in this age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than a million beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group.

India’s Covid-19 cases rose by 51,667 and fatalities by 1,329 over the last 24 hours, which took the overall tally to 30,134,445 and pushed the death toll at 393,310, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. The number of active cases declined to 612,868 as 64,527 people recovered and the total number now stands at 29,128,267, data updated at 8am showed.

