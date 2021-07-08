Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India has administered over 364 million Covid vaccine doses till now
india news

By 7pm on Wednesday, 364,569,414 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,104,426 doses were administered on the day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:32 PM IST
A health worker gives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday, July 6. (HT file)

India had administered over 364 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, July 7, even as a major reshuffle in the Union Cabinet saw the health minister, Harsh Vardhan stepping down, and Mansukh Mandaviya taking over the charge.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 364,569,414 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 3,104,426 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 1,404,816 were given the first dose while 135,166 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 106,208,106 persons across the country have received their first dose and 3,188,078 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 5 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-45 age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 1 million beneficiaries of the age group with the first dose.

India on Thursday recorded 45,892 fresh Covid cases and 817 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. With this, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally went up to 30,709,557 and the total death toll was pushed to 405,028.

IND USA
