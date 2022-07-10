Home / India News / India has been 'very supportive of Sri Lanka': Foreign minister after stir peaks
india news

India has been 'very supportive of Sri Lanka': Foreign minister after stir peaks

Sri Lanka crisis:  Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace was breached while PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set ablaze. 
Protestors participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the President's office in Colombo on July 9, 2022. &nbsp;(Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Protestors participate in an anti-government demonstration outside the President's office in Colombo on July 9, 2022.  (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India has always been "very supportive of Sri Lanka", foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, a day after the island nation saw the protests against economic crisis reaching a peak. "We have been very supportive of Sri Lanka. We are trying to help and we are always very helpful where they are concerned. They are right now working through their problems, so we have to wait and see what they do," S Jaishankar told reporters in Kerala.

On being asked if there was a refugee crisis due to the challenges being faced by the neighbour country, he said: "There is no refugee crisis."

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sri lanka
sri lanka
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out