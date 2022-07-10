India has been 'very supportive of Sri Lanka': Foreign minister after stir peaks

India has always been "very supportive of Sri Lanka", foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, a day after the island nation saw the protests against economic crisis reaching a peak. "We have been very supportive of Sri Lanka. We are trying to help and we are always very helpful where they are concerned. They are right now working through their problems, so we have to wait and see what they do," S Jaishankar told reporters in Kerala.

On being asked if there was a refugee crisis due to the challenges being faced by the neighbour country, he said: "There is no refugee crisis."

(With inputs from PTI)

