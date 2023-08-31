INDIA has many PM choices, what does BJP have? Uddhav ahead of Mumbai meet | 10 points

A total of 28 political parties will attend opposition alliance INDIA's third meeting to be held in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel. Sixty-three representatives from these parties are scheduled to join the third meeting which could see some fruition as the opposition bloc may unveil the logo and come to a consensus over seat sharing.

What are the new two parties in INDIA?

Opposition alliance INDIA meet today in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. (Vijay Bate)

26 parties in the last meeting in Bengaluru formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The two new entries are Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

Alliance INDIA meet in Mumbai today: Follow LIVE updates

Coordination committee, logo:

Apart from a logo under which all these parties plan to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 together is likely to be unveiled. A coordination committee will be announced taking 11 members from the principal opposition members.

Common minimum programme:

As 28 parties join hands against the NDA, there will be discussions whether there will be a convener of INDIA, or whether there will be smaller groups to strategies on different issues.

PM candidate

The elephant in the room is the PM face question which the opposition leaders have been handling well. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said India will be the PM face of the alliance. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray threw a counter question and said, "We have many PM faces. The question is what choice the BJP has. We have seen what has been done by the person who was there for 10 years, everyone has had his experience and now the question is before the BJP."

Seat sharing:

As of now, it has been decided that the seat sharing will be done based on the merits of the parties in respective states.

BSP question:

Though Mayawati has clarified that she is not with any alliance, Sharad Pawar made a massive claim ahead of the meeting that earlier Mayawati spoke with the BJP.

Which NCP is part of INDIA

Sharad Pawar who is one of the hosts of the INDIA alliance meeting today said there is no doubt or confusion over the NCP. Those who have left will be taught a lesson by the people, senior Pawar said in a jibe at estranged nephew Ajit Pawar.

Akalis in INDIA bloc? 'Not easy as we have Kejriwal'

Sharad Pawar said there was no such proposal from any Punjab-based party as of now. "We can think about it but it is not easy because we have (Arvind) Kejriwal whose party (Aam Aadmi Party) is ruling Punjab," Pawar said adding that it could be thought about in case the Akalis were inclined.

AIUDF in INDIA bloc?

Sharad Pawar said a collective decision has to be taken on Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF. "They have spoken with me and are inclined to go with us. But I can't take a decision on this alone, we will have to speak with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on this," Pawar said.

Kejriwal not in PM race

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said Kejriwal should be the PM face of the INDIA bloc. But later AAP clarified that Kejriwal is in the opposition grouping to save India. "This might be the personal opinion of the chief spokesperson. But Arvind Kejriwal is not at all a part of the PM race. AAP is a part of the INDIA alliance because India needs to be saved today," Delhi minister Atishi said

