New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called upon global defence majors to seize the opportunities in India's vibrant shipbuilding industry to co-develop next-generation maritime capabilities. India has potential to become global hub for shipbuilding: Rajnath

In an address at an event, Singh said India has the potential to become a global hub for shipbuilding, ship repair and maritime innovation as Indian shipyards have already produced aircraft carriers, research vessels and commercial ships.

"What truly sets India apart is its integrated end-to-end shipbuilding ecosystem," he said.

"From concept design and modular construction to outfitting, refit, repairs, and full life cycle support, every stage of the shipbuilding process is indigenously developed and executed," he said.

Singh was delivering a keynote address at Samudra Utkarsh, a seminar organised by the department of defence production, showcasing the capabilities of Indian shipyards.

"Our public and private shipyards, backed by thousands of MSMEs, have created a robust value chain that spans steel, propulsion, electronics, sensors, and advanced combat systems," he told the industry stakeholders, foreign partners, delegates and officers from the armed forces at the gathering.

The defence minister asserted that the Indian shipbuilding industry, composed of the "spirited" public sector undertakings and "dynamic" private sector partners, safeguards national interests, regionally and globally.

He said India stands ready to help shape the "maritime century" by "building not only ships, but trust; not only platforms, but partnerships." Singh highlighted that India's shipbuilding ecosystem stands on the strength of multiple world-class platforms that reflect technological maturity and industrial depth.

He pointed out that flagship projects, such as India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Kalvari-class submarines and stealth frigates and destroyers, underline not only the naval strength of the country, but also the expanding design capability and automation.

"We are capable of delivering aircraft carriers to advanced research vessels and energy-efficient commercial ships. This integrated capability positions India strongly to become a global hub for shipbuilding, ship repair, and maritime innovation in the coming decade," Singh said.

The defence minister underlined the fact that every ship of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard currently under construction is being built in Indian shipyards.

He emphasised that the transformation of India's shipbuilding sector is underpinned by a series of "forward-looking policy reforms".

Singh noted that the result of the government's efforts is that the Indian Navy has 262 ongoing indigenous design and development projects in advanced stages.

"We also boast of high indigenous content on our platforms. Some of our shipyards are on track to secure 100 per cent indigenous content within this decade. This means that any naval vessel supplied from India will suffer minimum supply chain disruptions," he added.

"Indian shipyards are vital pillars of our emerging blue economy."

Singh has urged international partners to tap the potential of India's vibrant shipbuilding industry and co-develop next-generation maritime capabilities and create sustainable technologies and resilient supply chains while shaping an innovative, inclusive and secure future for the world.

