India has the most talented diaspora: Jaishankar at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Sammelan

Bhopal: The Indian government is working with many countries to develop better workplaces for Indians and NRIs abroad with a more secure travel experience and to ensure a non-discriminatory environment, Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar said at the inaugural function of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan in Indore on Sunday.

“The government has tied up with many countries to open doors of a better environment, security and opportunities for Indian people abroad,” Jaishankar said, adding that India had the largest and the most talented diaspora.

Along with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union youth and sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Australian parliamentarian Zaneta Mascarenhas, Jaishankar inaugurated the programme by lighting a ceremonial lamp at the Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore.

“The statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Hamara to khoon ka rishta hai – passport ka nahi’ (We are related by blood, not by passports), this thought gave impetus to the idea of the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan. We meet as a family every two years. In this conference being held in the Amrit Kaal of Azadi, let us consider the road map of 100 years of independence i.e. till the year 2047,” Jaishankar said.

Chouhan welcomed the guests and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the whole world as his family. Overseas Indians are reliable partners for India’s progress in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. Overseas Indians, with their dynamism, hard work and conduct, have made India proud all over the world, have given India a unique identity and for this I respect you.”

“Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving forward with a growth rate of 19.76%. We are going to introduce a youth policy very soon. A Global Skill Park is being established for the development of entrepreneurship along with education. More than 1,500 start-ups have been initiated in Indore alone,” he said.

Mascarenhas said, “India is continuously progressing in the field of industry and technology. There is a need to act with sensitivity in the field of climate change.”

Thakur thanked Chouhan for his support in organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The entire nation loves and respects the NRIs and is proud of their achievements. Indian youths have made India the third largest start-up nation in the world. Young NRIs are working hard to fulfil their dreams but India resides in their heart,” Thakur said.