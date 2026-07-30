India helped 2,557 nationals to return from Iran since start of West Asia conflict

Indian authorities have helped 2,557 Indian nationals to return from Iran since the start of the West Asia conflict in February and has raised with Iranian authorities the problems faced by medical students who had to come back, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday.

The government estimates that there may be about 7,000 Indian nationals in Iran. (Image sourced from AIR)

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There were about 10,000 Indian nationals in Iran, a majority of them students, when attacks by Israel and the US triggered the West Asia conflict in February. Thousands of Indian nationals travelled by road from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan, from where they took flights to India.

“Since the onset of hostilities in West Asia in February 2026, the Indian embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia [and] Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India,” Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“The government estimates that there may be about 7,000 Indian nationals in Iran, which include seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian government has raised with Iranian authorities the ‘issues faced by Indian medical students studying in Iran, who had to return to India due to the conflict”, and is exploring ways to mitigate the situation, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian government has raised with Iranian authorities the ‘issues faced by Indian medical students studying in Iran, who had to return to India due to the conflict”, and is exploring ways to mitigate the situation, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government is closely monitoring the security situation in Iran and has issued timely advisories to Indian nationals depending on developments. The Indian embassy has a 24/7 emergency helpline and email for Indian nationals to stay in contact.

In the latest advisory issued on July 19, Indian nationals already in Iran were advised to consider temporarily exiting the country, using available flights. Indian nationals desiring to travel to Iran were advised to postpone their travel plans till the situation improves, Singh said in response to a question from Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham.

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Hisham raised the academic and financial losses suffered by medical students who had to leave Iran and asked whether the government has taken any steps to rehabilitate them or to help them continue their education.