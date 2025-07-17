India in touch with some friendly governments: MEA on Nimisha Priya case

Amid rising calls for intervention in Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's case, who is facing the death penalty in Yemen, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is actively pursuing diplomatic channels and engaging with “some friendly governments” to help resolve the matter. Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya is on death row in Yemen for killing her Yemeni business partner Talal Abdo Mahdi.(HT_PRINT)

“This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been providing all possible assistance. We have given legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We are in touch with the local authorities to help resolve the issue. This was done to buy more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a common understanding with the other side. The Yemeni government has postponed her death sentence, which was scheduled for July 16. As for the role of the entity (Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad), I have no information to share,” the MEA statement read.

Earlier, Nimisha Priya's husband expressed relief and satisfaction over the postponement of her execution and hoped that the united efforts would continue to avert her execution altogether.

On Monday, while giving the Union Government's submission on the case in the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya.

He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.