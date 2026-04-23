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‘India is a great country’: Donald Trump's clarification on ‘hellhole’ remark

Trump had posted a transcript of a conservative political talk show hosted by Michael Savage, which referred to India, China, and other nations as "hellholes".

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 07:15 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump issued a clarification on his “hellhole” comment on India, with a statement through Washington's Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump(AP File)

Trump on Thursday posted a transcript of a conservative political talk show hosted by Michael Savage, which referred to India, China, and other nations as "hellholes"—places from where people come to Washington in their ninth month of pregnancy and instantly become US citizens.

"The President has said, ‘India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top’,” a US Embassy spokesperson said.

The text that Trump shared mainly criticises the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accusing it of backing policies that allegedly benefit undocumented immigrants over US citizens, adding that “the country has been stolen from us by these effing lawyers.” The host, whose ideology aligns with that of the US president, was arguing against US birthright citizenship, which guarantees automatic citizenship for almost anyone born within US territory, regardless of parentage.

How dare Donald Trump call India a “hellhole”? How dare he refer to Indians as “gangsters with laptops”? He made these remarks in the US Supreme Court on the birthright citizenship issue. We must oppose this vehemently," she said.

The ministry of external affairs shied away from directly responding to Trump's “hellhole” repost on social media referring to India and China as spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal just said that they have "seen some reports".

“We have seen some reports. That's where I leave it,” Jaiswal said while responding to a question on Trump's repost.

 
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