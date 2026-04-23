‘India is a great country’: Donald Trump's clarification on ‘hellhole’ remark

US President Donald Trump issued a clarification on his “hellhole” comment on India, with a statement through Washington's Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump(AP File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump on Thursday posted a transcript of a conservative political talk show hosted by Michael Savage, which referred to India, China, and other nations as "hellholes"—places from where people come to Washington in their ninth month of pregnancy and instantly become US citizens.

"The President has said, ‘India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top’,” a US Embassy spokesperson said.

The text that Trump shared mainly criticises the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accusing it of backing policies that allegedly benefit undocumented immigrants over US citizens, adding that “the country has been stolen from us by these effing lawyers.” The host, whose ideology aligns with that of the US president, was arguing against US birthright citizenship, which guarantees automatic citizenship for almost anyone born within US territory, regardless of parentage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Savage argued that these issues should not be decided in courts, adding that “it is not really about law.” Instead, he said they should be decided by public opinion. He also criticised the US Constitution, saying it cannot be changed because it is “written in stone.” Uproar in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Savage argued that these issues should not be decided in courts, adding that “it is not really about law.” Instead, he said they should be decided by public opinion. He also criticised the US Constitution, saying it cannot be changed because it is “written in stone.” Uproar in India {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Donald Trump's clarification comes after widespread uproar in India, especially from opposition parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald Trump's clarification comes after widespread uproar in India, especially from opposition parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “US President Trump has called India a 'HELLHOLE.' This statement is extremely insulting and anti-India. It hurts every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up this matter with the US President and register a strong objection,” a post from Congress on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “US President Trump has called India a 'HELLHOLE.' This statement is extremely insulting and anti-India. It hurts every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up this matter with the US President and register a strong objection,” a post from Congress on X read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congress leader Supriya Srinate vehemently opposed Trump's remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader Supriya Srinate vehemently opposed Trump's remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How dare Donald Trump call India a “hellhole”? How dare he refer to Indians as “gangsters with laptops”? He made these remarks in the US Supreme Court on the birthright citizenship issue. We must oppose this vehemently," she said.

The ministry of external affairs shied away from directly responding to Trump's “hellhole” repost on social media referring to India and China as spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal just said that they have "seen some reports".

“We have seen some reports. That's where I leave it,” Jaiswal said while responding to a question on Trump's repost.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON