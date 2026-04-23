‘That's where…': How MEA responded to Trump's ‘hellhole’ repost for India

The ministry of external affairs shied away from directly responding to United States President Donald Trump's “hellhole” repost on social media referring to India and China as spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal just said that they have "seen some reports". External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not respond elaborately on Trump's "hellhole" remark. (PTI)

“We have seen some reports. That's where I leave it,” Jaiswal said while responding to a question on Trump's remark.

This comes after Trump posted on his Truth Social on Wednesday (local time) a transcript from a conservative talk show hosted by Michael Savage. In the show, Savage was speaking about US' birthright citizenship and said that people allegedly arrive in the US late in pregnancy and gain automatic citizenship for their child. He said that such people later bringing in family members from countries including India and China, which he referred to as “some other hellhole on the planet.”