India, Israel conduct joint security drill in Delhi

The Israeli embassy collaborated with Indian security forces to conduct a joint security drill in New Delhi that was aimed at assessing the readiness of security personnel to counter potential future threats. Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon said the joint security drill with Indian security forces marks a significant milestone. (Representative Image)

The security drill, conducted last week, was joined by the Union home ministry, Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG) and local emergency services such as the fire department and traffic police, the Israeli embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drill was held against the backdrop of heightened security for the Israeli mission in New Delhi following the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict last October.

Addressing the event, Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon emphasised the significance of the security drill.

“This joint security drill with Indian security forces marks a significant milestone...These collaborative exercises strengthen our nations’ cooperation in security and defence and reinforce our shared commitment to global stability. We remain steadfast in our determination to foster continued collaboration for a safer world,” he said.

Over day and night sessions held at the Israeli embassy, participants practised response strategies for potential terrorist incidents. Elite units from the participating agencies were activated in simulated scenarios, while the Delhi traffic police managed traffic control in the vicinity.

“The exercise served as a platform for both Israeli and Indian forces to refine their coordination, communication, and operational procedures, thereby strengthening their joint efforts against terrorism,” the statement said.

India and Israel are close strategic partners, with growing collaboration in cutting edge defence technologies and military hardware. Israel supplies a range of counter-terrorism equipment, including surveillance and cyber security systems, to India.