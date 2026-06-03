India joins global cyber elite as Anthropic expands ultra-powerful ‘Mythos’ AI beyond US

India is set to gain access to Anthropic’s advanced cybersecurity AI model ‘Mythos’, as the company expands its Project Glasswing, according to the Financial Times. The rollout will extend access to around 150 organisations across more than 15 countries.

The expansion will include Five Eyes nations such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as leading economies across Europe and Asia.(REUTERS/ Representative)

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Under the expanded programme, countries from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance (Canada, Australia and New Zealand) will receive access. The rollout also extends to major economies in Europe and Asia, including France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Japan and South Korea, alongside India, the FT report said.

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“We’re extending the partnership to approximately 150 new organisations,” Anthropic said in a statement on Tuesday. “Each one will need to meet our security requirements before they gain access. The organisations in this new group are based in more than 15 countries, and most provide critical infrastructure to many more,” the circular read.

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{{^usCountry}} The expansion comes after Anthropic first introduced Claude Mythos Preview in April under tightly controlled conditions. It limit access to roughly 50 mostly US-based organisations due to concerns over its powerful code analysis and potential cybersecurity misuse. Infrastructure focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expansion comes after Anthropic first introduced Claude Mythos Preview in April under tightly controlled conditions. It limit access to roughly 50 mostly US-based organisations due to concerns over its powerful code analysis and potential cybersecurity misuse. Infrastructure focus {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The organisations selected for access span key infrastructure sectors, including financial services, cybersecurity, communications, energy, water, healthcare and hardware systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisations selected for access span key infrastructure sectors, including financial services, cybersecurity, communications, energy, water, healthcare and hardware systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reported participants include Okta, South Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix and SK Telecom, as well as financial infrastructure operators such as Euroclear, Intercontinental Exchange and Swift. NATO and the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA have also been included in the rollout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reported participants include Okta, South Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix and SK Telecom, as well as financial infrastructure operators such as Euroclear, Intercontinental Exchange and Swift. NATO and the EU cybersecurity agency ENISA have also been included in the rollout. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | Claude Code leak explained: What Anthropic accidentally revealed What is Mythos? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | Claude Code leak explained: What Anthropic accidentally revealed What is Mythos? {{/usCountry}}

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‘Mythos’ is an advanced cybersecurity-focused artificial intelligence model developed by Anthropic as part of its frontier AI lineup. It is designed to analyse large software codebases, detect security vulnerabilities, and help generate patches to fix those flaws.

It acts like an AI-powered security auditor that can scan complex systems and identify weaknesses that could potentially be exploited by hackers.

The model was introduced as Claude Mythos Preview and initially released in a tightly controlled form under Anthropic’s Project Glasswing.

Project Glasswing framework

Anthropic launched Project Glasswing as a coordinated initiative to use Mythos for identifying and patching vulnerabilities in large-scale software systems. The company said early participants had already uncovered more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity security flaws through the model’s deployment.

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The expansion follows collaboration with cybersecurity experts, open-source maintainers and the US government, as part of efforts to scale defensive AI capabilities globally.

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