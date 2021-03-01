India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

India has begun inoculating its elderly citizens against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive on Monday. In this phase, people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years who are in the high-risk category will be administered the jab.

The latest version of the Co-Win application, which forms the backbone of India’s immunisation campaign, will be open to people for registration starting at 9am. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for getting the vaccine, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-Win 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu, etc., the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

Follow live updates on Covid-19 here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of vaccine at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The 70-year-old Prime Minister reached the hospital at 6.25am to get Covaxin shot, which is indigenously developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech. Modi has appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine and contribute to making “India COVID-19 free!”

In the second phase of the inoculation drive, vaccines will also be available at private hospitals. While it will be given for free at government hospitals, private hospitals have been allowed to charge no more than ₹250 per person per dose-- ₹150/- for vaccines and ₹100/- as operational charges.

Also Read: ‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’, says Harsh Vardhan

The health ministry has said there will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a Covid Vaccination Center (CVC) will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened, it added. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same CVC on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the first dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be cancelled, according to the health ministry statement.

Those who are eligible can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number. The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different. People can use any of the seven identity documents to avail of online registration. The documents are- Aadhar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, and pension document with a photograph.