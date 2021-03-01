IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / ‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
health

‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister

"The past one year has been really tough but our scientists and medical fraternity has risen to the occasion and has ensured that we do not lose too many lives to this pandemic," Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:17 AM IST

As India enters the next phase of the vaccination drive from Monday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks to Hindustan Times on the country’s Covid-19 battle so far and how the government engaged in negotiations over the past few days to ensure that the cost of vaccination remains low at private hospitals. Edited excerpts:

How was the price limit of 250 per dose at private hospitals achieved?

There was a lot of effort that went from the government side to ensure that the prices remained nominal even for those who wanted to take the shot at a private health care facility. Days of very detailed and intense negotiations went behind making sure that private players brought down the cost of Covid-19 vaccination to this level. And see the results – we successfully managed to cap the cost at a reasonable rate of 250 per dose, making it about 500 to get fully vaccinated. However, it has been left up to them (private hospitals) if they are okay about charging a lower amount but the maximum amount cannot be more than 250 per dose.

The government has expanded vaccination sites by roping in private hospitals as Covid vaccination centres across the country in a big way. Do you think it will help?

Of course, the pace of vaccination will increase in coming days. You must understand that the Indian government has decided to vaccinate nearly every citizen of this country. It is a tall order but we have had the courage to take this decision and implement it, and we also have the necessary means required to do so. At government hospitals, the vaccination services are being provided free of cost but if a certain section of beneficiaries has its reservation about getting vaccinated in the government system, those persons should have a choice of opting for a private health facility. Since it is a private facility so it will be a paid service, and our aim was to ensure that the price of vaccination remained affordable for all. It had to be a nominal amount.

How would you describe the past one year of dealing with the outbreak?

The past one year has been really tough but our scientists and medical fraternity has risen to the occasion and has ensured that we do not lose too many lives to this pandemic. At about 1.4%, India’s death rate has remained lower than the global average throughout. The country’s Corona warriors have done a commendable job in managing the pandemic, and the best part is that families of these warriors did not dissuade them from executing their professional duty, even at the risk of their own life. India’s vaccine journey is also successful and inspirational. I have said this before that year 2020 is the year of science.

What is the one thing that comes to your mind when looking back at 2020?

There are several things that we managed to achieve despite restrictions and limitations but the foremost is India’s vaccine journey that is both successful and inspirational. Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline. The effort has been for the good of not just India but the entire world as close to two dozen countries are already using vaccine supplies sent by us, and at least four dozen more countries have shown interest in the make in India vaccines. The vaccines are top of the line in quality and come at much lower price.

What lessons have been learnt?

There are a lot of learnings but most important is that we have to keep ourself future-ready to deal with such public health emergencies. This year’s budget has also focused on looking into the future and that is what we are going to aim at. From increasing manpower, to strengthening infectious disease surveillance by upgrading laboratories at the grass-root level, establishing mobile hospitals in remote and hard-to-reach areas, and having more health and wellness centres to promote preventive health care, there is a lot to be done in the coming months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india
Close
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
health

‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:17 AM IST
"The past one year has been really tough but our scientists and medical fraternity has risen to the occasion and has ensured that we do not lose too many lives to this pandemic," Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus antibodies are moved from pregnant ladies to their infants: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:34 PM IST
This discovery adds to growing evidence that suggests that pregnant women who generate protective antibodies after contracting the coronavirus often convey some of that natural immunity to their fetuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar C Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants.(Reuters)
Shekhar C Mande expressed the hope that the Covid-19 vaccines would be effective against the coronavirus variants.(Reuters)
health

Covid-19 crisis far from over; 3rd wave to be more dangerous: CSIR official

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:31 PM IST
CSIR Director General Shekhar C Mande was speaking on "India's response to Covid-19 from S & T perspective" at a virtual National Science Day Lectures, organised by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination." (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination." (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
health

Those with genetic disorders should be prioritised during vaccination: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Investigators found that adults with Down syndrome were roughly three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;J said it expects to ship nearly 4 million doses in the first week, and shipments could begin late Sunday or early Monday.(Reuters)
J&J said it expects to ship nearly 4 million doses in the first week, and shipments could begin late Sunday or early Monday.(Reuters)
health

How does the J&J Covid-19 vaccine authorization affect US' Covid-19 drive?

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The trials had important differences, making comparison difficult. Pfizer and Moderna focused on efficacy against mild-to-moderate sickness, while J&J's trial looked for efficacy against moderate-to-severe COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of inbound travellers for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
health

India reports 105,080 Covid-19 cases, 750 deaths over the past week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • The health ministry data showed that with the surge in cases, the nation recorded more than 4,400 cases on the first day of the week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) looks at a vial of the Coronavac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy. (AFP)
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (R) looks at a vial of the Coronavac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, beside Yang Xin, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy. (AFP)
health

Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinovac vaccines

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre. (Reuters File Photo)
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:03 AM IST
The government has allowed states to use around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
The Centre released a template for the certificate that people with comorbidities will have to get from a registered medical practitioner to be eligible for the vaccination.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at 250 a shot

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:46 AM IST
Members of the general public eligible for the next phase beginning March 1 can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose, the Union government has said, while outlining new guidelines and features being included in the Co-WIN platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is set to begin on March 1.(Reuters)
India's second phase of Covid-19 vaccination is set to begin on March 1.(Reuters)
health

People with these 20 conditions will be priority customers of Covid vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Here is the list of 20 co-morbid conditions released by the government for Covid-19 vaccine priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Govindaraju and scientists from JNCASR and an Indian-origin scientist at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the molecule, called TGR63, has been shown in animal studies to to not only halt the progress of the disease but even reverse it. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
Govindaraju and scientists from JNCASR and an Indian-origin scientist at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the molecule, called TGR63, has been shown in animal studies to to not only halt the progress of the disease but even reverse it. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
health

Scientists discover possible cure for Alzheimer's, seeks funds for trials

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:45 PM IST
The breakthrough is a small molecule, named TGR 63 that has shown the ability to disrupt the mechanism through which neurons become dysfunctional in Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity (Representative Image/REUTERS)
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity (Representative Image/REUTERS)
health

Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 PM IST
A research, published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday, noted that the protein OAS1 is linked to less severe disease requiring ventilation and reduced mortality among Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Palestine Red Crescent hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An emergency use authorization (EUA) will likely follow, probably in the coming days, making the J&amp;J vaccine the third to be greenlighted in the United States after Pfizer's and Moderna's were provisionally approved in December.(MINT_PRINT)
An emergency use authorization (EUA) will likely follow, probably in the coming days, making the J&J vaccine the third to be greenlighted in the United States after Pfizer's and Moderna's were provisionally approved in December.(MINT_PRINT)
health

J&J Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in US

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:29 AM IST
  • The committee's 22 members were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and included leading scientists as well as consumer and industry representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac