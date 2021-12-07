‘India leading the recovery in global aviation industry’: Scindia

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting of the Consultative Committee of his Ministry on Tuesday to discuss Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) in the country. Scindia said that the role of India’s FTOs has become critical as the fast-growing Indian aviation industry requires a growing supply of high-quality pilots. He said that India has been one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world and it is now leading the recovery in the global aviation industry.

There are 34 Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved FTOs in the country. Out of these 34, one FTO (IGRUA at Amethi, UP) is under the administrative control of the central government, eight are under the state governments and 25 are owned by the private sectors, according to the release.

“Given the fleet projection, India may require around 9,000 pilots over the next five years implying the requirement of almost 1800 pilots per annum,” Scindia said.

Scindia said, “there is a need to expand the capacity of Indian FTOs with a view to reducing the dependence on foreign FTOs.”

On the measures taken to bridge the gap, Scindia said a liberalized FTO policy has been announced by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) wherein the concept of airport royalty was abolished and the annual fee was rationalized significantly for new FTOs to be set up at AAI airports.

“The AAI has issued award letters for nine flying schools to be established at five airports in early to mid-2022,” the minister said.

“He said that with a close collaboration between the government, regulatory authorities, FTOs, aerospace companies and the airline industry, India has the potential to become a global flying training hub by 2030,” Scindia added.

The minister said that India’s scheduled airlines have a fleet of 710 aircraft, which is projected to grow to over 1,000 aircraft in the next five years.

“With a new liberalized helicopter policy announced in October, a significant increase in India’s helicopter fleet is expected over the next five years,” he added, stating that on November 21, around 3.93 lakh domestic passengers flew to various places, which was nearly 98.7% of the pre-Covid average. Besides, on November 20, 3810 MT of cargo, 103% of the pre-Covid level, was transported via domestic airlines, the minister said.