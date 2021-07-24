India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over drone activities in Jammu region

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with its counter-parts Pakistan Rangers over drone activities in the Jammu region at a sector commander level meeting between the two border guarding forces, officials said.

The sector commander level meet, the first after renewed truce deal of February 24 this year between the two DGMOs, was held at Suchetgarh along the International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

“Today, at the request of Pakistan Rangers, a sector commander level meeting was held between Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers on International Border in Suchetgarh area,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, Border Security Force while the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brig Murad Hussain, sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

“During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces, discussed various issues with main emphasis by BSF delegation on Pakistan’s drone activities, terrorists’ activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management,” said the spokesperson.

“A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area,” he added.

On June 27, two drones dropped explosives on the Indian Air Force station that left two personnel injured. Since then, there has been no let-up in drones hovering over defence installations in the Jammu region.

On Friday, police shot down a 5-kilogram IED laden hexacopter in Kanachak area along the border in the Akhnoor sector.

“It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operational matters,” said the spokesperson. The meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both the side agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at the International Border, he added.