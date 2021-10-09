India logged most Covid-19 cases from these 2 states this week: Check latest updates

India has been recording at least 20,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) nearly every day in the last week, which have now pushed the country’s infection tally to 33,935,309. On Saturday, India logged 19,740 new Covid-19 cases and 23,070 recoveries, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 236,643—the lowest in 206 days. The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"On an average, 20,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded daily. Of these 56 per cent cases were reported from Kerala last week,” Union health ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said on Thursday.

Kerala has currently recorded more than one lakh active cases of Covid-19 and the number of infections in Mizoram crossed the 1 lakh mark with 102,629 infections on Thursday. A four-member expert team sent by the Centre has been camping in Mizoram and were in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Thursday to conduct an on-the-spot study of the pandemic situation, news agency PTI reported.

Here are the latest updates on Covid-19 in India:

1. India has administered 940 million vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

2. Last week, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Covid-19 safe behaviour during the upcoming festivals. "There should be a focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to safely navigate through the festive season to avoid the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases,” Bhalla wrote in his letter.

3. As many as 71 per cent of adult citizens have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 27 per cent of the population have received both doses, said the government.

4. Two Indian drugmakers—Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and MSN Laboratories—have requested permission to end their late-stage trials on Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir in moderate Covid-19 patients, the drug regulator's expert committee said on Friday.

5. The latest serosurvey has revealed that 70 per cent of people in Tamil Nadu have Covid-19 antibodies. Chennai and Coimbatore have reported the seropositivity at 82 per cent and 71 per cent in the third serosurvey conducted between July and August, reports PTI.