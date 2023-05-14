Home / India News / India logs 1,272 new Covid-19 cases, active numbers below 16,000

India logs 1,272 new Covid-19 cases, active numbers below 16,000

PTI |
May 14, 2023 10:56 AM IST

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent.

India has logged 1,272 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674)(HT)
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674)(HT)

The death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths. While two deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674)

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death toll india covid-19 + 1 more
death toll india covid-19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out