India logs 41,195 cases, up from yesterday, 490 deaths in a day

The coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in India rose to 32,077,706 on Thursday after 41,195 people were found to be positive of the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The number has significantly risen from yesterday's 38,353 cases. The daily death toll also saw a rise as 490 people succumbed to the Covid-19, data released by the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll has now reached 429,669.

The number of active cases dipped to 387,987 and now consists 1.21% per cent of the total caseload. As many as 31,260,050 people have recovered from as of Thursday, the data from the health ministry also showed.

In a significant achievement, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 520 million (523,253,450) landmark milestone.

Overall nationwide tally is has been hovering above 25,000 for days as some states in the country are reporting a surge in daily average cases. Though numbers are below record levels the government is still cautious of letting the guards down.

Experts have predicted the possible third wave could hit the country as soon as August-end. The recent surge in cases has been mostly led by the highlight transmissible mutation of the Covid-19, Delta variant.

On Wednesday, the head of the UK's Oxford Vaccine group said that the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 has rendered the prospect of herd immunity, where the majority of a country’s population becomes immune to a virus, difficult.

Professor Andrew Pollard, who led the team behind the Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, said that the fear of another even more transmissible variant remains a possibility and therefore there is nothing that can completely stop the deadly virus from spreading.

