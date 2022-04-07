India logs over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for second straight day

India on Thursday reported over thousand fresh cases of coronavirus for the second straight day. The country recorded 1,033 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally over 4.3 crore. India recorded 43 deaths due to the virus in the last 24-hours, taking the total death toll to 5,21,530, as per the union health ministry data.

A total of 1,222 people recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24-hours. The total recovered cases currently stand at 4.24 crore, taking the recovery rate to 98.76 percent. As per the health ministry data, the active cases currently stand at 11,639 - comprising 0.03 percent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate in the country has been recorded as 0.23 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded as 0.22 percent as per the health ministry.

According to the union health ministry, 4,82,039 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the past 24-hours. Till date, 79.25 crore samples have been tested for the infection in the country.

India's total cumulative vaccine coverage has crossed185.20 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. As many as 2,04,40,247 doses of the first vaccine have been given to children between the age group of 12 to 14 years. 5,74,91,065 first doses and 3,90,46,615 second doses have been administered to children between the age group of 15 to 18 years. Meanwhile, 2,39,02,927 precaution doses (booster shot) have been administered to those over 60 years of age.

India reported its first case of the XE variant of the coronavirus disease from Mumbai on Wednesday. According to the BMC officials, the individual who tested positive for the XE variant was a fully vaccinated 50-year-old women with no comorbidity and asymptomatic. She had come from South Africa on February 10 and had no prior travel history. On arrival, she had tested negative for the virus.

However, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday told news agency ANI that the health department has not yet received any confirmation regarding the variant and hence the department can't confirm it.

The XE variant was first detected in the UK. Meanwhile, several countries worldwide including China, UK, Italy, France, South Korea are witnessing a surge in the cases.