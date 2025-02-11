India looks to host 4th AI meet between Nov and Jan: Officials

India has proposed to host the next global artificial intelligence summit, and an announcement to that effect could be made on Tuesday at the Paris AI Action Summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, people familiar with the matter on the condition of anonymity said on Monday. Attendees walk pass an AI Action Summit logo sign at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

If announced, it would make India only the fourth country in the world to host a global summit focussed on AI safety after the United Kingdom, South Korea and France. In its proposal to the French side, the Indian delegation has said that it can host the summit between November 2025 and January 2026, one of the person cited above said.

Dr Sivaramakrishnan R Guruvayur, research advisor at IIT Madras’s Center for Responsible AI, said the PM and the Indian delegation are focussing on three things — to make AI accessible to all, especially in the global majority; to push for global AI governance norms and standards to ensure ethical and safe development of AI; and to show how AI can be used in developing economies like India’s and to address challenges that are unique to economies like ours. “India is hopeful of getting other leaders to agree to global AI governance norms as a regional leader,” he said.

The first AI Safety Summit was held in Bletchley Park, UK, in 2023. It resulted in the Bletchley Declaration where India, China, USA, UK and 24 other nations, along with the EU, recognised that some risks associated with AI could be “catastrophic”. The signatories resolved to “work together in an inclusive manner to ensure human-centric, trustworthy and responsible AI that is safe”. This was followed by the Seoul Summit in May 2024. The Paris AI Action Summit is the third in the series.