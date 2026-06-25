India withdraws commercial LPG supply restrictions amid US-Iran deal hopes

The Centre has restored non-domestic packed LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels and withdrawn all sectoral restrictions. The decision brings major relief to commercial and industrial consumers across the country.

The Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to support smooth implementation of the revised supply system.(ANI)

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The ministry of petroleum and natural gas, in a statement on Thursday, said it had taken this step after an improvement in the LPG supply situation following disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, now on hold under a Memorandum of Understanding.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will now supply non-domestic packed LPG at normal levels as seen before the war.

ALSO READ | LPG price hiked again: Cooking gas rates increased by ₹29, now cost ₹942 in Delhi

The govt has also relaxed bulk LPG supply restrictions. It has allowed supply up to 50% of pre-crisis consumption levels for commercial and industrial users. Officials said this will help industries resume smoother operations.

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{{^usCountry}} During the crisis, caused by Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli strikes, the Centre imposed restrictions under the Essential Commodities Act. It also made sure certain gases (C3 and C4) were used only to make LPG so there wouldn’t be shortages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the crisis, caused by Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to US-Israeli strikes, the Centre imposed restrictions under the Essential Commodities Act. It also made sure certain gases (C3 and C4) were used only to make LPG so there wouldn’t be shortages. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Now that LPG supply has improved, the government is allowing these gases to be used again for other industries as well. But it has made sure that LPG production for homes and essential use will not go down and will stay at a steady level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now that LPG supply has improved, the government is allowing these gases to be used again for other industries as well. But it has made sure that LPG production for homes and essential use will not go down and will stay at a steady level. {{/usCountry}}

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A government technical body will decide how much of these gases go to different industries and will keep reporting to the ministry.

The Centre will also create a single database of all industrial and commercial LPG users so that supply can be planned better and managed more smoothly.

Push for PNG

The Centre still wants more people and businesses to use piped natural gas (PNG), which is a cleaner fuel. Those who have already switched to PNG will continue using it. Others who can access PNG will slowly be moved to it with help from gas distribution companies.

The ministry has also asked all states and union territories to help implement these changes smoothly.

Officials said this step is meant to make energy supply more secure, keep fuel available for industries, and increase the use of cleaner energy across the country.

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