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India may see 90% of long-period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

India may see 90% of long-period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Published on: May 29, 2026 12:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The June-September southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90 per cent of the long-period average with a model error of 4 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

India may see 90% of long-period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

While the Northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below normal rainfall, the weather office said.

The long-period average of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is 87 cm.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval, such as a month or season, averaged over a long period of time, typically 30 to 50 years.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department , said in a statement, "The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the monsoon core zone consisting of most of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country is most likely to be below normal ."

On Friday, the IMD also said that El Nino conditions are likely to be weak in June, and moderate to strong in September.

Currently, neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions are transitioning towards El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region. The emergence of El Nino conditions leads to less monsoon rainfall in the country.

The weather department also highlighted that in June, above normal monthly maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

"During June, above normal heatwave days are expected over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh and isolated regions of Maharashtra," Mohapatra said.

He added that below-normal heatwave days are likely over Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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