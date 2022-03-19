Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India may soon top hate and anger charts, says Rahul on Happiness report
india news

India may soon top hate and anger charts, says Rahul on Happiness report

In the latest World Happiness Report published by the UNSDSN, Finland bagged the top spot for the fifth straight year.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the country's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, and said ‘we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts’.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Hunger Rank: 101; Freedom Rank: 119; Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!”

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN) publishes World Happiness Report annually where 150 countries are ranked on several parameters such as sense of well-being, GDP per capita, social support system, life expectancy, generosity, liberty to make life choices and perceptions of corruption, etc. The list, which is in its tenth year, assigns a score on a scale of 0-10, based on an average of data over a three-year period.

RELATED STORIES

In the latest World Happiness Report published by the UNSDSN, Finland bagged the top spot for the fifth straight year. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand were ranked subsequently in the top 10 of the list.

India, meanwhile, saw a marginal improvement in its ranking, jumping three spots to 136, from 139 a year ago.

The United States ranked 16th, the United Kingdom ranked 17th and France secured 20th position in the said report.

( With inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP