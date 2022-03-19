India may soon top hate and anger charts, says Rahul on Happiness report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the country's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, and said ‘we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts’.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Hunger Rank: 101; Freedom Rank: 119; Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!”

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN) publishes World Happiness Report annually where 150 countries are ranked on several parameters such as sense of well-being, GDP per capita, social support system, life expectancy, generosity, liberty to make life choices and perceptions of corruption, etc. The list, which is in its tenth year, assigns a score on a scale of 0-10, based on an average of data over a three-year period.

In the latest World Happiness Report published by the UNSDSN, Finland bagged the top spot for the fifth straight year. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand were ranked subsequently in the top 10 of the list.

India, meanwhile, saw a marginal improvement in its ranking, jumping three spots to 136, from 139 a year ago.

The United States ranked 16th, the United Kingdom ranked 17th and France secured 20th position in the said report.

( With inputs from agency)