India mocks sham election in PoK, says cosmetic exercise to cover up violations

India on Tuesday dismissed elections being held in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as an effort to cover up the illegal occupation of the region and serious human rights violations, and said violent protests during the polls were an outcome of Islamabad’s economic exploitation and denial of rights.

Army personnel patrol outside a polling station during the first phase of voting for the local legislature in Mirpur, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on July 27, 2026. Polls opened on July 27 in parts of PoK where voting for the local legislature will take place in three rounds with heavy security following protests demanding electoral reforms. (AFP)

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About 40 people have died since June in clashes between Pakistani security forces and protesters demanding the abolition of seats in the local assembly reserved for refugees from the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. The elections to the legislative assembly are being conducted in three phases, with the first held on Monday. There were reports of Pakistani forces opening fire and using tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters on Monday.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that India’s position on the “so-called legislative assembly elections” in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been clear, consistent and well-known.

Reiterating that the whole of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas under the “illegal and forcible” occupation of Pakistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India, Jaiswal said: “The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region.”

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{{^usCountry}} The mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the “direct consequences of its economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and their administrative oppression”, Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the “direct consequences of its economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and their administrative oppression”, Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal responded to another question on people in Pakistan raising the issue of India and Pakistan have the shared legacy of the Indus Valley civilisation, at a time when New Delhi has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, by pointing to Islamabad’s long-standing policy of supporting cross-border terrorism.

“On the question of a shared legacy, let me put this straight — that a country which has been promoting cross-border terrorism and religious fundamentalism for decades cannot have any claim to any pluralistic cultural legacy,” he said. Pakistan’s “abysmal track record” on protecting minorities and their cultural rights make “such desperate attempts look even more phony”, he said.

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When Jaiswal was asked about Pakistan’s Gen Z expressing support for recent protests by India’s Gen Z over lapses in the education sector, he replied that India’s youth has also been demanding an end to Pakistan’s backing for terrorism.

“Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades now. The people of India, including Gen Z, have been demanding that the Pakistani state’s sponsorship of cross-border terrorism must come to an end. We hope their counterparts are taking due note,” Jaiswal said.

Pakistani youths had posted videos and messages on social media to convey their support for the protests organised by India’s Gen Z this month.

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