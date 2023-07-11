Monsoon LIVE Updates: 3 killed, several vehicles buried as landslide hits Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand

Today Weather News LIVE Updates: Major parts of north India have reported loss of life and property, as well as disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall battered parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Monday leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

Monsoon in North India: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened due to monsoon rains, in Chandigarh. (PTI)