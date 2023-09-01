INDIA alliance Mumbai meet LIVE: Bloc leaders push for quick decisions ahead of 2024 polls
INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: At the informal meet, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” for the 2024 general polls.
Top leaders of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA began hectic parleys in the third two-day joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
At the informal gathering, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal suggested that seat-sharing talks must start at the state-level, reported claimed. Several leaders in the bloc also cautioned against an early general election, which is due for April-May 2024.
"Leaders of 28 parties participated in meeting and discussions were held on several key issues. We will hold a press conference on Friday. The logo was also supposed to be unveiled but that too is being discussed. There is a meeting once again after breakfast on Friday.," said NCP leader Anil Deshmukh after the informal meeting of the INDIA alliance.
The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 07:06 AM
INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: A coordination committee will be formed after discussions
At Thursday's informal meeting, it was also decided that a coordination committee will be formed after discussions, along with at least four sub-groups which include one to plan the joint programme of the alliance, another on preparing the action plan and managing social media, and one on research and data analysis to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance or NDA, news agency PTI reported. Besides, a sub-committees would also be set up for chalking out joint campaigns and rallies.
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:55 AM
AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at INDIA meet
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance here. When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:40 AM
The I.N.D.I.A. block is likely to unveil its logo today
The I.N.D.I.A. block is likely to unveil its logo around 10.30am on Friday, even though reports indicated that there were no discussions on it on Thursday. The opposition leaders discussed the agenda of Friday's meeting which would begin at 11am, after which they would issue a joint statement and address a press conference jointly.
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:21 AM
‘This is their Hindutva…’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader slams Centre for calling Parliament's Special Session during Ganpati festival
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Thursday slammed the Central government for calling a five-sitting long Special Session of Parliament next month, saying that the Ganpati festival will be celebrated during that period and that in the history, no session has taken place during a festival.
"In the history of the parliament, no session has taken place during a festival. During the days the Ganpati festival is celebrated, they have kept the sessions. This is their Hindutva," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said while speaking to reporters here at the venue of the INDIA bloc's third joint meeting.
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:20 AM
INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Maharashtra BJP poses questions to Rahul Gandhi over Adani group
The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday calling him “childish” over the latter's tirade against industrialist Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, and linking them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP said Gandhi should explain why the Congress-led government in office before 2014 at the Centre had given land parcels to the Adani group. In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the state BJP said, “Rahul Gandhi who has a childish brain should tell why the Congress government before 2014 had given key land parcels to the Adani group. The earlier Congress government had given several awards to the Adani group, it should be communicated to the people.” “Why did (NCP founder) Sharad Pawar oppose the Congress demand for JPC (probe in Adani group affairs) which was based on Hindenberg report?
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:15 AM
INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: What's on agenda?
The Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. is likely to announce a coordination committee of 11 members who would be from principal Opposition parties and are set to unveil a logo for the bloc as 28 non-BJP parties will hold a formal meeting at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel on Friday.
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:14 AM
INDIA leaders push for quick decisions, plans ahead of 2024 polls
A sense of urgency gripped the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Mumbai on Thursday as leaders from 28 opposition parties attempted to hammer out strategies for poll preparations for the first time, hours after the government announced a surprise special session of Parliament in two weeks. Read more
- Fri, 01 Sep 2023 06:12 AM
INDIA Mumbai meet LIVE: Opposition bloc vows to prepare on war footing for 2024 polls
Opposition bloc INDIA on Thursday decided to get into poll mode and speed up its plans to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with some leaders stressing on the urgency to finalise seat sharing and come out with a joint agenda in a few weeks' time, reported PTI.
Top opposition leaders, who met here for a few hours in an informal setting on the first day of the third round of talks of their alliance, emphasised that they must get their act together at the earliest and vowed to finalise a coordination committee along with four sub-groups to chalk out their election plans.