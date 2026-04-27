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India-New Zealand FTA signed: $20 billion investment, 5,000 visas and duty-free access | Inside the historic deal

The agreement, as per reports, covers 20 chapters, including trade in goods, remedies, dispute settlement, legal provisions, and more.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 03:31 pm IST
By Danita Yadav
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India and New Zealand signed their historic Free Trade Agreement on Monday, April 27. The agreement was inked after teams from New Delhi and Wellington completed negotiations in December 2025.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay for the signing of the India-New Zealand FTA(@PiyushGoyal on X)

The agreement covers 20 chapters, including trade in goods, remedies, dispute settlement, legal provisions, and more.

India, New Zealand ink historic deal

Following the signing of the FTA, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated that the deal between India and New Zealand was concluded in nine months, adding that the pace reflects "depth of trust and shared ambition between our nations."

"Signing of this FTA marks another defining milestone in India's engagement with the developed world and brings us closer to PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," adding that the FTA with Wellington is the seventh trade agreement the minister has signed in nearly four years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

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